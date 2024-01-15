In a landmark preservation initiative, the Rahmi M. Koç Museums are set to unveil the Ayvalık Rahmi M. Koç Museum as part of their dedication to conserving the industrial heritage of Balıkesir's Ayvalık. The comprehensive restoration of a 200-year-old historical olive oil factory, culminating in the museum's grand opening on Jan. 19, marks a transformative journey for this Aegean jewel.

Beyond its architectural revival, the museum's collection, boasting selected highlights from global industrial history and fascinating archaeological artifacts, positions it as a beacon of cultural enrichment. As the first and only industrial museum tracing Türkiye's transportation, industry and communication evolution, Rahmi M. Koç Museum adds a new chapter to the world of culture and art.

The museum, which will open its doors on Jan. 19, features valuable objects on the ground floor, such as classic cars, motorcycles, baby carriages, and steam engine models. The upper floor exhibition area of the building houses precious locomotive models, toys and maritime-related objects. Like Rahmi M. Koç Museums in Istanbul, Ankara and Cunda, the collection includes various archaeological artifacts.

The interior of the Ayvalık Rahmi M. Koç Museum, Balıkesir, Türkiye, Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Rahmi M. Koç Museum)

The building that houses the museum is one of Ayvalık's most important industrial heritages with a 200-year history. Reflecting the architectural features of courtyard-less factories built in the 19th century, the structure is surrounded by factory buildings, grid system structure islands, and intersecting streets within a texture. The factory, consisting of oil mill and soap factory sections, was constructed by placing wooden floor beams into stone walls. The factory peaked in the 1950s after its establishment, became obsolete in the early 2000s, and suffered various damages over time.

In 2021, it was acquired by RMK Cultural Activities Inc. and was meticulously restored by Ark Construction Inc., preserving the original materials and construction techniques. After the restoration, it became a cultural and art-focused concept for Ayvalık.