Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

A look back at the Costa Concordia disaster after 10 years

by agencies Jan 13, 2022 2:27 pm +03 +03:00

Italy on Thursday is marking the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster with a daylong commemoration that will end with a candlelit vigil marking the moment the ship slammed into a reef and then capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio.

Italian firefighters conduct search operations on the luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia that ran aground the tiny Tuscan island of Isola del Giglio, Italy, Jan. 15, 2012.

(AP Photo)

A noon Mass in Giglio's church is honoring the 32 people who died in Jan. 13, 2012, shipwreck, while survivors and relatives of the dead will place a wreath in the water where the hulking liner finally came to rest on its side off Giglio's coast.

A view of the previously submerged side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, off the coast of the Tuscan Island of Giglio, Italy, Jan. 13, 2014.

(AP Photo)

The Costa Concordia ship lies on its side on the Tuscan island of Isola del Giglio, Italy, Sept. 16, 2013.

(AP Photo)

This combination of pictures created on Jan. 13, 2022 shows a file photo (Top) taken on Jan. 23, 2012 showing the cruise liner Costa Concordia lying aground in front of the Isola del Giglio (Giglio island) after hitting underwater rocks on January 13, 2012, and the same spot on Jan. 13, 2022 on Giglio island, Tuscany, ten years to the day after the 2013 Costa Concordia shipwreck.

(AFP Photo)

The wrecked hulk of the Costa Concordia cruise ship is towed along the Tyrrhenian Sea, 30 miles off the coast of Viareggio, Italy, July 25, 2014.

(AP Photo)

A woman hangs her laundry as the grounded cruise ship Costa Concordia is seen in the background, off the Tuscan island of Isola del Giglio, Italy, Jan. 21, 2012.

(AP Photo)

The luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia lays on its starboard side after it ran aground off the coast of the Isola del Giglio island, Italy, Jan. 13, 2012.

(AP Photo)

A close-up of the Costa Concordia cruise ship listing off the island of Giglio, northern Italy, early Jan. 14, 2012, after she ran aground in the early hours.

(EPA Photo)

A tourist goes swimming with the wreck of the stricken cruise liner Costa Concordia on the background near the harbour of Giglio Island, Italy, April 9, 2012.

(EPA Photo)

The luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia leans on its side after running aground in the tiny Tuscan island of Giglio, Italy, Jan. 14, 2012.

(AP Photo)

This combination of pictures created Jan. 13, 2022 shows a file photo (Top) taken Jan. 23, 2012 of the Costa Concordia on its side off the Isola del Giglio 10 days after its shipwreck, and a view taken from the port of Giglio Jan. 13, 2022 showing 10 years later the spot where the Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground and keeled over off Giglio island, Tuscany.

(AFP Photo)

A handout photo made available by the Press Office of the Italian Carabinieri Police Divers' shows scuba divers of the 'Gruppo Carabinieri Subaquei' diving under the wreck of the Italian cruise ship 'Costa Concordia' off the coast of the Giglio island, Italy, Jan. 19, 2012.

(EPA Photo)

Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation in this still image taken from video Jan. 14, 2012.

(Reuters Photo)

Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, Jan. 19, 2012.

(Reuters Photo)

A handout picture by the Italian Civil Protection office shows an aerial view of the ongoing works to re-float the wreck of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, off the coast of Giglio island, Italy, July 20, 2014.

(EPA Photo)

Passengers put on life vests along the corridors of the Costa Concordia cruise ship Jan. 13, 2012 near Giglio, Italy, in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger and obtained Jan. 14, 2012.

(Reuters Photo)

A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, Jan. 23, 2012.

(Reuters Photo)

An undated handout picture released by the court of Grosseto, Tuscany shows a detail in the interior of Costa Concordia cruise shipwreck off coast Giglio island, Tuscany region, Italy, July 21, 2014.

(EPA Photo)

Operations by firefighters around the grounded ship Costa Concordia, off Giglio Island, Grosseto, Italy, Jan. 25, 2012.

(EPA Photo)

Experts aboard a sea platform carry oil recovery equipment, Jan. 28, 2012, as they return to the port of the Tuscan island of Giglio, Italy, where the cruise ship Costa Concordia, visible in background, ran aground on Jan. 13, 2012.

(AP Photo)

A bench engraved with the name of the grounded Costa Concordia cruise ship (seen at rear) is seen washed up on the shore of Giglio island, Jan. 20, 2012.

(Reuters Photo)

An RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) of the firefighters' diving unit goes past the slide and pool area of the cruise liner Costa Concordia, which ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, Jan. 28, 2012.

(Reuters Photo)

Relatives of victims cry as they stand on a ferry during a ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of the Costa Concordia shipwreck, in which 32 people died, outside Giglio harbor, Jan. 13, 2013.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter, Aug. 26, 2013.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman looks towards the partially submerged Costa Concordia cruise ship, Jan. 16, 2012 in the harbor of the Isola del Giglio after it ran aground and keeled over off the Isola del Giglio after hitting underwater rocks.

(AFP Photo)

The wrecked cruise liner Costa Concordia in the harbour of the Tuscan island of Giglio, Jan. 16, 2012.

(AFP Photo)

Costa Concordia's captain Francesco Schettino arrives in the courthouse for his final declaration on the last day of his trial in Grosseto, Feb. 11, 2015.

(AFP Photo)

A helicopter evacuates Marrico Giempietroni, the Costa Concordia's cabin service director, after he was rescued from the Costa Concordia on Jan. 15, 2012.

(AFP Photo)

A handout aerial view taken and released by Italian Guardia de Finanza, shows the Costa Concordia a day after the cruise ship ran aground and keeled over off the Isola del Giglio, late on Jan. 13.

(Photo by Handout/Guardia di Finanza press office/AFP)

A handout aerial view taken and released by Italian Guardia de Finanza, shows the Costa Concordia a day after the cruise ship ran aground and keeled over off the Isola del Giglio, Jan. 13., 2012.

(Photo by Handout/Guardia di Finanza press office/AFP)

This combination of pictures created on January 13, 2022 shows a file photo (top) taken on June 23, 2012 of the Costa Concordia, near the harbor of Giglio island, and a view of the same spot on Jan. 13, 2022 10 years to the day after the shipwreck.

(AFP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.