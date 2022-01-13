A look back at the Costa Concordia disaster after 10 years

Italy on Thursday is marking the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster with a daylong commemoration that will end with a candlelit vigil marking the moment the ship slammed into a reef and then capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio.
Italian firefighters conduct search operations on the luxury cruise ship Costa Concordia that ran aground the tiny Tuscan island of Isola del Giglio, Italy, Jan. 15, 2012.
A noon Mass in Giglio's church is honoring the 32 people who died in Jan. 13, 2012, shipwreck, while survivors and relatives of the dead will place a wreath in the water where the hulking liner finally came to rest on its side off Giglio's coast.
A view of the previously submerged side of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, off the coast of the Tuscan Island of Giglio, Italy, Jan. 13, 2014.
This combination of pictures created on Jan. 13, 2022 shows a file photo (Top) taken on Jan. 23, 2012 showing the cruise liner Costa Concordia lying aground in front of the Isola del Giglio (Giglio island) after hitting underwater rocks on January 13, 2012, and the same spot on Jan. 13, 2022 on Giglio island, Tuscany, ten years to the day after the 2013 Costa Concordia shipwreck.
This combination of pictures created Jan. 13, 2022 shows a file photo (Top) taken Jan. 23, 2012 of the Costa Concordia on its side off the Isola del Giglio 10 days after its shipwreck, and a view taken from the port of Giglio Jan. 13, 2022 showing 10 years later the spot where the Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground and keeled over off Giglio island, Tuscany.
