AZULIK Uh May, known as "The City of Arts," stands as a creative odyssey nestled deep within the heart of the Mayan jungle, just outside Tulum, Mexico. This immersive venture is a distinctive facet of visionary and social entrepreneur Roth Architecture's comprehensive concept, aiming to transcend human experience through diverse initiatives under the broader AZULIK brand, spanning hospitality, wellness, gastronomy, art, fashion, architecture, design and innovation. The innovative proposal of AZULIK Uh May revolves around a threefold invitation – to reconnect, create, and celebrate – through its on-site museum SFER IK, the culinary haven Jungle Cuisine, and Roth Architecture's transformative workshops.

At the heart of AZULIK Uh May, a cutting-edge contemporary art museum, some of the globe's most exceptional visual artists convene to explore novel methods of both experiencing and crafting art. Crafted from locally sourced, sustainable materials such as vines, ceramic and fiberglass, SFER IK epitomizes a harmonious coexistence with the natural world. The museum showcases groundbreaking works by artists including Ernesto Neto, Azuma Makoto, Marlene Huissoud and Cristina Ochoa.

Azulik Uh May is more than a conventional art space; it's a living, breathing masterpiece that encapsulates the essence of the Yucatan's tropical groves. The first glimpse of this extraordinary fusion of art and nature feels akin to stepping onto another planet – a surreal journey that transports visitors into a realm where creativity and the environment coexist harmoniously.

Funda Karayel poses in the AZULIK Uh May, Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Walking through AZULIK Uh May, I felt as if I had been transported to a magical realm reminiscent of living on Mars or an extraterrestrial landscape. The experience goes beyond traditional gallery visits, offering a sensory journey that engages all aspects of perception. The air is infused with a captivating aroma, as if the very essence of the jungle has permeated the space, enveloping visitors in a cocoon of natural wonder.

Every corner of AZULIK Uh May is adorned with magnificent details, each element carefully curated to enhance the overall experience. It's a place where every sense is awakened, where sight, touch and even smell become integral components of the artistic encounter. Imagine the excitement of discovering incredible works of art while surrounded by the symphony of the jungle – a truly unique and unforgettable experience.

"Mama" stands as a site-specific exhibition born from the collaboration between French artist-designer Marlene Huissoud and the native stingless Melipona bees of the Yucatan Peninsula. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Marlene Huissoud's work

"Mama" is a site-specific exhibition born from the collaboration between French artist-designer Marlene Huissoud and the native stingless Melipona bees of the Yucatan Peninsula. This work transcends traditional art boundaries by incorporating wildlife as active and equal participants in the creative process. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the project strengthens climate imperatives, emphasizing the urgent need for environmental action. "Mama" also underscores the potential for profound human interconnection with nature within the realm of contemporary art, showcasing the intricate dance between creativity and the environment.

Alchemic dining

Embarking on a journey to AZULIK Uh May is like stepping into another realm that transcends the ordinary. However, what elevates this mystical place to an even higher echelon is its alchemic dining experience. The Jungle Cuisine, a gastronomic delight, seamlessly integrates the lush jungle surroundings into an ever-changing menu tailored for each diner. Gone are the traditional menus; instead, diners share their dietary preferences with the chef, setting the stage for a culinary adventure filled with delightful surprises. At AZULIK Uh May, the dining experience is nothing short of alchemy, transforming eating into a magical encounter with the unexpected.