May's super flower: Total eclipse of 2022's first blood moon

This year's first blood moon certainly left a bright mark on the lunar calendar, shining bright as a super "flower" moon and offering onlookers the extra thrill of a total eclipse.

A full moon rises above the historical city center of Mardin, famous for its stone houses, in southeastern Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022. People in the Americas, Europe and Africa enjoyed a total lunar eclipse on the night of May 15-16.

(AP Photo)