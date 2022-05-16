Daily Sabah logo

May's super flower: Total eclipse of 2022's first blood moon

by Agencies May 16, 2022 10:34 am +03 +03:00

This year's first blood moon certainly left a bright mark on the lunar calendar, shining bright as a super "flower" moon and offering onlookers the extra thrill of a total eclipse.

A full moon rises above the historical city center of Mardin, famous for its stone houses, in southeastern Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022. People in the Americas, Europe and Africa enjoyed a total lunar eclipse on the night of May 15-16.

(AP Photo)

A full moon rises above the iconic Haghia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Locals and tourists watch the moon rising by the Temple of Poseidon at the cape of Sounion, some 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of Athens, Greece, May 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A partially eclipsed blood moon rises over San Francisco's Coit Tower in Sausalito, California, U.S., May 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People take in the view from Griffith Park while a total lunar eclipse creates a "super blood moon" on May 15, 2022, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. The eclipse coincided with a super moon, which occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth.

(AFP Photo)

The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

The super flower blood moon enters total lunar eclipse as it appears to balance on top of the clock tower at Union Station in St. Louis, U.S., May 15, 2022.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

The moon sets in the morning during a partial lunar eclipse behind the Frauenkirche and the dome of the Kunstakedmie with the angel "Fama" in Dresden, Germany, May 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A lunar eclipse is seen during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, California, U.S., May 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A girl looks at the moon through a telescope during the first blood moon of the year, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An aircraft flies past the full moon over Basra, Iraq, May 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Church is seen as the moon moves through the shadow of Earth during a "blood moon" lunar eclipse, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 15, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A full moon moves through the shadow of Earth during a "blood moon" lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador May 15, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Skopje, Macedonia, May 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A man takes a photo during the first blood moon lunar eclipse of the year at the Killi Killi lookout in La Paz, Bolivia, May 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People take photos of a lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, California, U.S., May 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

This combination of photos shows the moon in various stages of a total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year in Temple City, California, U.S., May 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

