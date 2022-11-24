The climate activists' targets are shifting from classical artworks to live performances.

Members of the Last Generation environmental activist group glued themselves to the conductor's stand ahead of a classical concert at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall on Wednesday evening.

In a video posted by the group on Twitter, a woman and a man wearing high-visibility vests can be seen climbing onto the stand on the stage of the concert hall in the northern German city.

They then begin addressing the audience and call for resistance against the government's climate policies, which, in the eyes of the activists are sluggish.

"Just as there is only one violin concerto by Beethoven, we have only this one planet whose boundaries we disregard so much that climate-related disasters are becoming more frequent and deadly," an activist says in the video.

She also points out that the Elbphilharmonie, a landmark building that sits on Hamburg's port, would be threatened if water levels continue to rise.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) that two activists had glued themselves to a railing in the Elbphilharmonie's Great Hall briefly after 8 p.m. (7 p.m. GMT).

They were detached from the railing of the conductor's stand after a short time and taken into custody.