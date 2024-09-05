"Peaky Blinders," a BAFTA award-winning show, is coming to Istanbul as part of Yapı Kredi’s 80th Anniversary Feelin’ Good Events, organized by Piu Entertainment and Zorlu PSM. "Peaky Blinders," one of the most-watched series of all time, will present an unforgettable experience with Rambert Dance Theater’s stunning stage adaptation and iconic music.

"Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby" will meet artgoers with five performances at Zorlu PSM from Nov. 22-25.

Written by Steven Knight, creator of the TV series Peaky Blinders, and adapted for the stage, "Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby" will offer much more than a dance theater, directed and choreographed by Benoit Swan Pouffer. The spectacular dramatization, breathtaking dances and iconic music will bring the thrilling story of the Shelby family to life on the theater stage after its success on TV. In addition to specially composed music, live orchestral renditions of tracks by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Radiohead, Anna Calvi, The Last Shadow Puppets, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will be featured.

"Peaky Blinders," which tells the story of a street gang in Birmingham, U.K., is a group that emerged from the harsh economic deprivation of working-class England from the 1880s to the 1910s. Composed mainly of young criminals from lower-middle-class backgrounds, they engaged in theft, violence, extortion, illegal betting and gambling, and will now appear on the theater stage in their signature outfits – tailored jackets, collared overcoats, buttoned silk scarves, cuffed trousers, leather boots and flat caps.