India, Pakistan mark 75 years of independence

It has been 75 years since the British announced the partition of what was British India in their colonial empire, creating two independent nations – Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. But the joy of independence was marred by the carnage of the partition.
Pakistani Rangers (in black) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Lahore, Aug. 14, 2022. (AFP Photo)
Pakistani Rangers carry the country's national flag under the picture of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as they take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Lahore, Aug.14, 2022.
