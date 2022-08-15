Daily Sabah logo

India, Pakistan mark 75 years of independence

by agencies Aug 15, 2022 6:16 pm +03 +03:00

It has been 75 years since the British announced the partition of what was British India in their colonial empire, creating two independent nations – Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. But the joy of independence was marred by the carnage of the partition.

Pakistani Rangers (in black) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Lahore, Aug. 14, 2022. (AFP Photo)

AFP

Pakistani Rangers (in black) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Lahore, Aug. 14, 2022. (AFP Photo)

AFP

Pakistani Rangers carry the country's national flag under the picture of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as they take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Lahore, Aug.14, 2022.

AFP

Pakistani Rangers take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Lahore, Aug. 14, 2022. (AFP Photo)

AFP

Pakistani Rangers carry country's national flag under the picture of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as they take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Lahore, Aug. 14, 2022.

AFP

Pakistani Rangers (in black) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Lahore, Aug. 14, 2022. (AFP Photo)

AFP

Pakistani Rangers (in black) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Lahore, Aug. 14, 2022. (AFP Photo)

AFP

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier (center L) gives sweets to a Pakistani Rangers soldier during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's 75th Independence Day at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, some 35 kilometers from Amritsar, Aug.14, 2022.

AFP

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier (center L) shakes hands with a Pakistani Rangers soldier during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's 75th Independence Day at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, some 35 kilometers from Amritsar, Aug. 14, 2022.

AFP

Pakistani Rangers (in black) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Lahore, Aug. 14, 2022. (AFP Photo)

AFP

A man waves Pakistan's national flag while watching the Beating the Retreat ceremony during the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Lahore, Aug. 14, 2022.

AFP

Pakistani Rangers stand under the picture of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, prior to the start of the Beating the Retreat ceremony during the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Lahore, Aug. 14, 2022.

AFP

