The capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, recently hosted an exhibition and panel titled "Heritage Beyond Time: The Silk Road," organized by the Lodge Human and Civilization Movement. This important event received support from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Turkish Embassy in Baku, Konya Metropolitan Municipality, the Union of Turkish World Municipalities, Istanbul Commerce University and the Caspian University.

The exhibition showcased works from 41 artists representing the Silk Road region, featuring a diverse array of artistic expressions such as illumination, miniature art, cut paper, marbling, calligraphy, wood carving, mother-of-pearl inlay, ceramics, jewelry and a special "Silk Road" fragrance. The artworks attracted considerable attention from art enthusiasts and highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Silk Road.

The opening took place at the Art Gallery of the Museum Centre and was attended by notable figures, including Türkiye's ambassador to Baku, Cahit Bağcı; Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TÜRKPA) Secretary General Mehmet Süreyya Er and professor Hamlet Isahanlı, chairperson of the board of trustees of the Caspian University, along with various diplomats, academics and artists.

In his speech, Ambassador Bağcı emphasized that the Turkic world embodies not only an ethnic identity but also a mosaic of civilizations. He noted the historical interactions among Turkic peoples across different regions, which have led to a shared cultural heritage. He stated, "We view the preservation and development of the heritage of the Turkic peoples as a fundamental responsibility. This exhibition and panel serve as tangible evidence of that commitment."

The event continued with a panel moderated by professor Ilyas Kemaloğlu, featuring presentations on topics such as the alternative routes of the Silk Road, the rise of Turkic civilization along the route and the impact of climate crises on the Silk Road's historical memory.

Additionally, the event included workshops led by renowned artists, allowing participants to engage with the artistic traditions of the Silk Road. A publication was also made available, compiling academic discussions on the history, civilizations, art and trade of the Silk Road.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until Oct. 26.