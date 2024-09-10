Hot air balloon tours have officially launched over the famed ancient site of Göbeklitepe in southeastern Türkiye, offering visitors a breathtaking aerial view of the Neolithic settlement hailed as "history’s ground zero.”

Located in Sanliurfa, the UNESCO World Heritage site of Göbeklitepe has been drawing record numbers of visitors in recent years, after its stunning find of what may be the world’s oldest temple made headlines worldwide. The introduction of hot air balloon tours marks a significant expansion of tourism offerings in the area, providing both local and international visitors a unique perspective on this archaeological marvel.

The balloon flights, which take off at sunrise, not only showcase Göbeklitepe's elaborate stone structures but also offer panoramic views of the surrounding Harran Plain. This new attraction aims to boost tourism by increasing both visitor numbers and the duration of stays in the region.

Aydin Aslan, the provincial culture and tourism chief, told Anadolu Agency (AA) the flights began on Sunday. "Hot air balloon rides were planned as an offering with high added value for our city," he said. "We expect an increase in both the visitor profile and the number of accommodation days."

Richer experience

The launch of the tours follows delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and earthquakes that struck the region in early 2023. As regional tourism revives, authorities are optimistic about this new attraction.

Merve Ofluoglu, a local tourism official, was enthusiastic about the flights, highlighting the enhanced experience for tour guides. "Showing off the region in balloons will let tour guides offer visitors a richer experience," she said. "We’ll be in a position to show them Mesopotamia, especially Göbeklitepe, and present them geographically, from above."

Bilge Ezel, a hot air balloon pilot, said he and his team worked tirelessly to make the flights possible and predicted: "From now on, there will be changes in both the number of tourists’ overnight stays and the profile of the people who come to Sanliurfa.”

The famed ancient site was discovered in 1963 by researchers from Istanbul and Chicago universities and has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 2018.