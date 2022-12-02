Tests underway to pick Türkiye's 1st space traveler

The Air Forces Command center in Eskişehir, where Türkiye's first 'space traveler' candidates are trained as part of Türkiye's National Space Program, is seen for the first time.
The Air Forces Command's Aeronautical Research and Training Center (USAEM) in Eskişehir opened its doors for the first time showing glimpses of candidates selected for Türkiye's first manned space mission being subjected to various tests, Eskişehir, Türkiye, Dec. 1, 2022.
After being provided with academic training in USAEM, candidates were tested in the human centrifuge (machine performing circular rotation) laboratory (G-Lab) in which the endurance levels of 25,000 feet altitude pressure and G force (force experienced by pilots during sudden speed changes and maneuvers) were measured in a low-pressure chamber.