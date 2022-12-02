Daily Sabah logo

photogallery

Tests underway to pick Türkiye's 1st space traveler

by Daily Sabah with AA Dec 02, 2022 9:10 pm +03 +03:00

The Air Forces Command center in Eskişehir, where Türkiye's first 'space traveler' candidates are trained as part of Türkiye's National Space Program, is seen for the first time.

The Air Forces Command's Aeronautical Research and Training Center (USAEM) in Eskişehir opened its doors for the first time showing glimpses of candidates selected for Türkiye's first manned space mission being subjected to various tests, Eskişehir, Türkiye, Dec. 1, 2022.

AA

An image released for the first time showing space flight training.

AA

A flight simulator is seen.

AA

Candidates undergoing space flight training.

AA

After being provided with academic training in USAEM, candidates were tested in the human centrifuge (machine performing circular rotation) laboratory (G-Lab) in which the endurance levels of 25,000 feet altitude pressure and G force (force experienced by pilots during sudden speed changes and maneuvers) were measured in a low-pressure chamber.

AA

Working as an aerospace medicine specialist at USAEM, Lt. Col. Nazım Ata said that the center is the only flight physiology training center in the country and one of the few in the world.

AA

Eskişehir's USEAM provides flight physiology training to all military and civilian aviators in Türkiye, as well as to the aviators of friendly and allied countries.

AA

Pilots undergoing night flight training.

According to the information received from the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), 36,0000 applications were received for the "Turkish Space Traveler and Science Mission" and evaluations are continuing on the 15 candidates out of 1,000 who met the criteria.

AA

One of the two candidates to be determined among the shortlisted 15 will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023, after completing their training.

AA

