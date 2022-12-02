Tests underway to pick Türkiye's 1st space traveler

The Air Forces Command center in Eskişehir, where Türkiye's first 'space traveler' candidates are trained as part of Türkiye's National Space Program, is seen for the first time.

The Air Forces Command's Aeronautical Research and Training Center (USAEM) in Eskişehir opened its doors for the first time showing glimpses of candidates selected for Türkiye's first manned space mission being subjected to various tests, Eskişehir, Türkiye, Dec. 1, 2022.

