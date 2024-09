A Banksy artwork unveiled in his recent London animal collection has been restored and protected with an "anti-graffiti solution” after being vandalized.

The piece, which is painted on the side of a house in Chelsea, southwest London, depicts two elephants poking their heads out of blocked-out windows.

After being revealed last month, the artwork was later defaced, with white stripes painted over the outstretched trunk of one of the elephants.

The Kensington and Chelsea Council has since removed the unwanted lines and added a coat of anti-graffiti solution, which protects the surface without changing the appearance.

The elephants, which appeared on the property in Edith Terrace in August, are the second Banksy piece in the Kensington and Chelsea area.

Josh Rendall, a councilor for the Stanley ward where the piece is located, said: "We were delighted to discover Banksy had returned to Kensington and Chelsea to add another unique piece to our borough’s rich cultural landscape.

"It was disappointing when it was painted over, and we quickly returned the elephants to their former glory by removing the unwanted paint, applying an anti-graffiti solution, and cleaning up the surrounding area.

"We hope that residents and visitors enjoy this and our other Banksy piece on Portobello Road for many years to come.”

The Bristol-based street artist began the animal-themed series in the capital on Aug. 5 by unveiling a painting of a goat with rocks falling below and a CCTV camera pointed at it on a building near Kew Bridge in south-west London.

This was followed by the two elephant silhouettes and the next three monkeys that looked like they were swinging on a bridge in east London.

Banksy’s fourth piece in the collection, a howling wolf on a satellite dish situated on a roof in London's Peckham district, was taken down less than an hour after the street artist unveiled it online.

A witness to its removal told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) news agency that it was taken by three men and said it was a "great shame.”

After this, Banksy unveiled an artwork of pelicans pinching fish from the sign on Bonners Fish Bar in Walthamstow, which was praised by local Labour MP Stella Creasy.

The collection continued with a silhouette of a stretching cat on an empty, distressed advertising hoarding, but the piece was later dismantled by three men who said they were "hired” from a "contracting company” to take down the billboard for safety reasons.

An officer at the scene told PA that the billboard owner had told police he would donate it to an art gallery.

A day later, Banksy confirmed an artwork of a school of fish swimming on a City of London police sentry box was his.

The governing body of the City of London said it was working on options to "preserve” the artwork and later moved it temporarily to the City of London Corporation’s offices to keep it safe.

This was followed by a work of a rhino seemingly mounting a silver Nissan Micra with a traffic cone on its bonnet, but it was later defaced with a tag.

The last piece in the collection was revealed on a shutter at London Zoo’s entrance and shows a gorilla appearing to lift it up, allowing a number of birds to escape, while the eyes of other animals can be seen in the darkness.

A few days later, the piece was removed for "safekeeping” and to allow the popular attraction to use its full entrance during its "busy summer period."