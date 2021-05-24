Rare albino animals from around the world

An albino baby turtle swims with baby green sea turtles in a pond at Khram Island, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Pattaya, east of Bangkok, Thailand, June 17, 2009. Special care is given to around 15,000 baby green and hawksbill turtles hatched and housed at the navy's conservation center each year. Once the baby turtles' shells are big and strong enough to protect them from various predators at about 6 months old, the young turtles are released in the sea.
An 18-month old albino alligator is presented at the Tropical Aquarium in Paris, France, Feb. 13. 2014. Two albino alligators arrived in their new home in Paris, Feb. 12, after traveling thousands of miles from a fish farm in Florida. The aquarium's new lodgers are two of only 20 to 30 in the world, according to the director of the tropical aquarium Michel Hignette.
A rare albino axolotl, a type of salamander that uniquely spends its whole life in its larval form, crawls inside an aquarium at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 30, 2008. New surveys by scientists in 2009 suggest that only between 700 and 1,200 Mexican axolotls are left in the wild in the Xochimilco area of the Mexican Central Valley.
Alba, an albino orangutan, is released by a conservationist of the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation inside Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2018 The world’s only known albino orangutan climbed trees, foraged for food and began building a nest after being released into a remote Borneo jungle more than a year after conservation officials found her starving and dehydrated in an Indonesian village.
