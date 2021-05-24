Rare albino animals from around the world

An albino baby turtle swims with baby green sea turtles in a pond at Khram Island, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Pattaya, east of Bangkok, Thailand, June 17, 2009. Special care is given to around 15,000 baby green and hawksbill turtles hatched and housed at the navy's conservation center each year. Once the baby turtles' shells are big and strong enough to protect them from various predators at about 6 months old, the young turtles are released in the sea.

(Reuters Photo)