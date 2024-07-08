Margot Robbie, known for her roles in films like "Barbie" and "Birds of Prey," is set to embark on a new adventure: motherhood. The 34-year-old actress and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are expecting their first child together, multiple sources have confirmed to People magazine.

Robbie and Ackerley, also 34, first crossed paths on the World War II drama "Suite Française" set in 2013, where Ackerley served as an assistant director. Their professional collaboration blossomed into a personal relationship, culminating in a private wedding ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016. The couple, who had kept their engagement private, share a close bond both personally and professionally.

Together, they co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment alongside Robbie’s childhood friends Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara. Under their banner, they have produced notable projects such as "I, Tonya," "Birds of Prey" and "Barbie" films, which stars Robbie herself.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Ackerley reflected on their dynamic, describing their life together as seamless. "We spend 24 hours a day together," he shared. "It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on or toggle off. It’s all become one thing."

Robbie, who has garnered acclaim for her versatile performances on screen, now looks forward to this new chapter in her life with Ackerley by her side.