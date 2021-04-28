Pandemic puts Galapagos tourism, science on pause

A four-month lockdown starting in February 2020 after COVID-19 was first detected in the region resulted in a total halt of tourism and near complete shutdown of scientific research.

"The impact of COVID was very tough ... the shutdown was immediate, from one day to the next," complained Juan Carlos Moncayo, 50, who runs a scuba diving center and had to make his six employees redundant.

"We had no time to prepare ourselves."

AFP Photo