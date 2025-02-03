Legendary artist Barış Manço was honored on the 26th anniversary of his passing with a heartfelt tribute program, "Remembering Barış Manço with Love," at the Caddebostan Cultural Center in Kadıköy.

Journey of legend

Born on Jan. 2, 1943, in Istanbul, Manço was named "Barış," meaning "peace" in Turkish. He showed an early interest and talent in music, forming a band called "Barış Manço and Buddies" while attending Galatasaray High School. In 1958, he released his first composition, "Dream Girl," and performed his first concert at the same high school.

Manço's career was marked by his ability to blend traditional Turkish folk music with rock music, reinventing folk songs with a fresh, modern twist. His albums of reimagined folk songs earned him the prestigious Golden Record Award. His 1970 release, "Dağlar Dağlar," ("Mountains Mountains") became a massive success, earning him the only Platinum Record Award of his career after selling more than 700,000 copies in a short time.

As his fame spread, Manço performed extensively across Turkey and Europe, visiting countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium, the U.K., Germany and the island of Cyprus during his 1979 tour. He was also instrumental in fostering international cultural connections, even performing in Japan to strengthen the Turkish-Japanese relationship. Over the years, Manço has been honored with numerous awards, particularly in Türkiye, Belgium, and France.

In 1978, Manço married Lale Cağlar, and they had two sons. His contributions to music went beyond his recordings, as he also made a mark in television. In 1988, he launched the popular TV program "7'den 77'ye" ("From 7 to 77"), where he directed and presented, captivating audiences across generations.

Throughout his career, Manço wrote and recorded over 200 songs, many translated into English, Japanese, French, Italian, Greek, Persian and Arabic. Manço's life was tragically cut short when he passed away from a heart attack on Feb. 1, 1999, just before the release of his final album, Mançoloji.

Echoes of timeless legacy

As one of the leading figures in Turkish pop and rock music, Barış Manço's legacy was honored through an unforgettable concert. The program featured performances by Ahmet Baran Orchestra, Ferah and the Children's Choir of Samsun Science and Arts Center, who brought his beloved works to the stage for an enthusiastic audience.

Among the songs performed were some of Manço's greatest hits, including iconic tracks like "Dönence," "Dağlar Dağlar," "Gülpembe," and many more, showcasing the timeless appeal of his musical legacy.

Before the concert, Kadıköy Mayor Mesut Kösedağı reflected on Barış Manço's significant influence on Turkish music, saying, "I am 40 years old. A generation, including myself, grew up with his songs. When we woke up in the morning, we eagerly awaited '7’den 77’ye' and 'Adam Olacak Çocuk.' Besides cartoons, Barış Manço was the only person we watched. He was a great fortune for us."

Barış Manço's wife, Lale Manço Ahıskalı, expressed how Manço's legacy lives on, saying, "He was never forgotten after his passing and that shows his value. We have gathered here many times to hold beautiful events. Over the years, we've shared moments with you all and raised our children together. Now, I realize that all these years would have been impossible without you. Thank you for being here."

Barış Manço's son, Doğukan Manço, shared his joy about the event, stating, "Rather than a concert or a commemoration, I feel like I've come to a family gathering. Many people here today are those I met at events like this and we grew up together. I am so happy and proud that Barış Manço left behind such a family. I'm grateful for your presence."

The concert, which drew a large crowd, lasted for approximately 1.5 hours, celebrating the enduring influence of Barış Manço and his timeless music.