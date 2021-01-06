Faces of Peruvians going through a hard year

Mesa Redonda is the main wholesale market in Peru’s capital and in 2020 it became one of the main hotspots of the new coronavirus.

Porter Olinda Cerron Sotomayor poses for a portrait at the Mesa Redonda Market, where she's working after being without work for four months, in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The 71-year-old said she had to move after failing to pay rent, and that while her son recovered from COVID-19, she has been taking care of herself with natural remedies.

(AP Photo)