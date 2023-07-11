The BBC's "Inside Museums" documentary series, which explores the world's most inspiring museums, has chosen Istanbul Modern as its first subject.

In the inaugural episode of the series, presented by art critic Alastair Sooke, the 24-minute documentary delves into the story of Istanbul Modern, with architect Renzo Piano providing insights into the museum's new building. The episode also takes viewers on a journey through Turkish art, featuring interviews with artists from the museum's collection exhibition.

The documentary opens with an interview with renowned architect Renzo Piano, who shares the inspiration behind the design of Istanbul Modern's new museum building, drawing from the sparkling waters of the Bosporus and the reflections of light. As the episode unfolds, it highlights the works of renowned artists such as Gülsün Karamustafa, Refik Anadol and Inci Eviner, whose pieces are featured in the museum's collection exhibition. Furthermore, the documentary explores the renowned masterpiece "Cehennemim" ("My Hell") by Fahrelnissa Zeid, a Turkish artist best known for her large-scale abstract paintings.

Alastair Sooke aims to unravel the elements that make art born in Istanbul so unique, describing the city as a captivating crossroads of cultures. Through the perspective of Türkiye's leading artists, Sooke shares his discoveries in the documentary, shedding light on what makes Istanbul's art scene truly exceptional.