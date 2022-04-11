Daily Sabah logo

Day 46: What survival looks like in Ukraine

by Associated Press Apr 11, 2022 1:34 pm +03 +03:00

Faith and grim determination are reflected in Sunday's images from a Ukraine at war.

A man lights a candle during a Sunday service in an Orthodox church in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Outside the capital of Kyiv, in suburban towns still emerging from weeks of Russian occupation, elderly people line up for donated food and workers raise bodies from a mass grave, hoping to identify them for proper burials and to document any war crimes.

People receive food from a church in the town of Borodyanka, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A plastic sheet covers the Bucha churchyard's unearthed soil, anticipating spring rains after this bitterest winter.

A plastic sheet covers a mass grave with civilians killed during the Russia-Ukraine war in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Inside the church, services are held as abominations are uncovered outside. The work must not pause, because this opportunity may not hold: Kyiv's mayor said Sunday that Russia's military is sure to return if Ukrainian forces can't defeat them.

A woman reacts as she enters a damaged church following a Russian attack in the previous weeks in the town of Makarov, Kyiv region Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The fighting is already intensifying as Russian forces refocus in the east, where a boy in a wheelchair is among a crowd trying to evacuate from Kramatorsk, the city where a train station platform became a killing field only days earlier.

People board transportation during the evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Further north in Kharkhiv, under withering attacks for weeks now, three men await their fate in a basement shelter.

People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

For many, this is what survival looks like: Maneuvering around an impact crater, searching through buildings turned inside-out, saying goodbye.

Oleg, 56, mourns for his mother Inna, 86, killed during the war against Russia in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A door of a church is damaged from shrapnel following a Russian attack in the previous weeks, in the town of Makarov, Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A young man pushes a wheelbarrow in front of a destroyed apartment building in the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Cars drive near a damaged bridge following a Russian attack in the previous weeks in the town of Makarov, Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A view of an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Cemetery workers carry a corpse of a man from a mass grave to be identified in a morgue, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A crane lifts the corpse of a man from a mass grave to be identified in a morgue, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.

(AP Photo)

