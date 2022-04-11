Day 46: What survival looks like in Ukraine

Outside the capital of Kyiv, in suburban towns still emerging from weeks of Russian occupation, elderly people line up for donated food and workers raise bodies from a mass grave, hoping to identify them for proper burials and to document any war crimes.
People receive food from a church in the town of Borodyanka, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.
Inside the church, services are held as abominations are uncovered outside. The work must not pause, because this opportunity may not hold: Kyiv's mayor said Sunday that Russia's military is sure to return if Ukrainian forces can't defeat them.
A woman reacts as she enters a damaged church following a Russian attack in the previous weeks in the town of Makarov, Kyiv region Ukraine, April 10, 2022.
The fighting is already intensifying as Russian forces refocus in the east, where a boy in a wheelchair is among a crowd trying to evacuate from Kramatorsk, the city where a train station platform became a killing field only days earlier.
People board transportation during the evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, April 10, 2022.
