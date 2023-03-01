Belgian author Saskia De Coster recently completed a unique writing experience by spending the entire month of February in a glass room at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp, where she finished her latest book. The glass room provided limited furnishings such as a desk, chair, books and a laptop. A bed was also provided for sleeping at night, and a separate room inside the museum was available for meals and showers.

During her month-long stay, De Coster was cut off from the outside world with no access to social media, television, radio or telephone. Visitors to the museum could watch her writing her book behind the glass, while she was confined to a small space with limited interaction with the outside world. Despite her initial reservations about the experience, De Coster found inspiration from the people watching her and stated that their presence gave her courage and energy.

Belgian writer Saskia De Coster locked herself in a 12-square-meter glass room at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium, Feb. 1, 2023. (AA Photo)

De Coster revealed that she was in constant contact with the museum's security during her stay, which provided her with some comfort, particularly at night when the museum became dark and breezy. She mentioned that the experience was challenging, but she had interesting moments with visitors, some of whom even gave her drawings.

De Coster did not focus on what she would do after leaving the museum and instead concentrated on her experience while being in there. She stated that she will rediscover the world now that she has left the glass room, as her monthlong isolation has left her feeling reclusive.