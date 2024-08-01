Belkıs Bayrak's debut feature film, "Gülizar," is set to make its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), running from Sept. 5-15.

Written and directed by Bayrak, "Gülizar" will be showcased in the festival’s “Discovery Section,” which highlights first and second features. The screening will include the participation of the film’s team.

Starring Ecem Uzun, the Türkiye-Kosovo co-production features Bekir Behrem, Hakan Yufkacıgil, Ernest Malazogu and Aslı Içözü in supporting roles. Filmed in Sakarya (Taraklı) and Prizren, Kosovo in September and October 2022, the film follows Gülizar as she embarks on a claustrophobic journey to uncover the identity of her attacker during wedding preparations.

The film boasts cinematography by Kürşat Üresin and editing by Selin Eren Şahin, with an original score by Kanan Rustamli. Produced with support from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, TRT and the Kosovo Cinematography Center, "Gülizar" is a joint production by Mehmet Bahadır Er and Murat Yaşar Bayrak, with Valmira Hyseni as co-producer.