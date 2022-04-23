World celebrates Earth Day while planet still bears too much waste

A donkey lies dead amid trash floating in the Katari River which flows into Titicaca Lake, in Chojasivi, Bolivia, Nov. 5, 2021. According to Juan Carlos Lopez, who is responsible for the Environment and Water in the nearby municipality of Pucarani, said the water pollutes crops and kills livestock. (AP Photo)
A Kashmiri boatman employed by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority removes garbage from the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Sept. 14, 2021. Dal Lake appears pristine in the area where hundreds of exquisitely decorated houseboats bob on its surface for rent by tourists and honeymooners. But farther from shore, the lake is a mixture of mossy swamps, thick weeds, trash-strewn patches and floating gardens made from rafts of reeds. (AP Photo)
A Hawksbill sea turtle, that was found on a nearby beach, is displayed after an autopsy was performed along with trash mostly plastic materials, top, and food items, left, removed from the turtle's stomach, at the Al Hefaiyah Conservation Center lab, in the city of Kalba, on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates, Feb. 1, 2022. A staggering 75% of all dead green turtles and 57% of all loggerhead turtles in Sharjah had eaten marine debris, including plastic bags, bottle caps, rope, and fishing nets, a new study published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin. The study seeks to document the damage and danger of the throwaway plastic that has surged in use around the world and the UAE, along with other marine debris. (AP Photo)
Wild elephants scavenge for food at an open landfill in Pallakkadu village in Ampara district, about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of the capital Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 6, 2022. Conservationists and veterinarians warn that plastic waste in the open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants in the region after two more were found dead over the weekend. Around 20 elephants have died over the last eight years after consuming plastic trash in the dump. Examinations of the dead animals showed they had swallowed large amounts of nondegradable plastic that are found in the garbage dump, wildlife veterinarian Nihal Pushpakumara said.
