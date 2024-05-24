In a fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Bella Hadid proudly displayed her support for Palestine by donning a vintage keffiyeh dress.

The renowned model, known for her activism and Palestinian heritage, graced the Croisette on Thursday in a stunning ensemble from Michael and Hushi crafted entirely from keffiyeh fabric.

The keffiyeh, a traditional Arab headdress, has become an emblem of Palestinian solidarity and identity, recognized for its distinctive checkered pattern and tassels. Hadid had previously showcased her support by wearing a keffiyeh at a pro-Palestine rally in 2021.

Symbolizing various aspects of Palestinian life, the keffiyeh's design is rich with meaning, from the fishnet pattern representing the Mediterranean Sea to the bold stripes symbolizing local trade routes and the curvy lines reminiscent of olive leaves.

Sharing her choice of attire on her Instagram Story, Hadid proudly declared, "#michaelandhushi @hushi5 Archival 2001 keffiyeh dress Free Palestine forever."

Styled by Molly Dickson, the model complemented her statement dress with red Gucci mules, a white scrunchie, rimless sunglasses and gold hoop earrings, exuding elegance and confidence.

Accompanying her Instagram post was a powerful message advocating for Palestinian freedom.

Hadid's connection to Palestine runs deep, with her father, Mohamed Anwar Hadid, hailing from a Palestinian Muslim family. Throughout her career, she has been outspoken about Palestinian rights, particularly amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza.

The significance of Hadid's choice of attire resonates beyond the red carpet, as it serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and liberation.

Notably, this isn't the first time Michael and Hushi's creations have made a statement; fans may recall Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, sporting a black-and-white keffiyeh top from the brand in an episode of "Sex and the City."