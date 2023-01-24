Sean Penn's documentary "Superpower," which was shot in Ukraine and features President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will have its world premier at next month's Berlin International Film Festival, said organizers on Monday.

"More than a documentary, 'Superpower' is the chronicle of a film project that reality forced to change into something less controllable but more meaningful," a festival statement said.

The Oscar-winning U.S. actor and director was in the Ukrainian capital in Feb. 2022, as Russia launched its full-scale attack, and then made return visits. The actor also loaned his Oscar statuette to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Kyiv on Nov. as a sign of support.

"Our country is grateful to him for such bravery and honesty," Ukraine's Office of the President wrote on Facebook last year.

The Berlinale, which runs Feb. 16-26, is one of the world's leading film festivals alongside Cannes and Venice. This edition will feature 18 films in the race for the Golden Bear, the top prize awarded for the best film.

Penn's documentary will not enter the awards race, but will screen in the Special Gala series. Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek said Penn is expected in Berlin for the festival. They are also in talks, she said, about whether Zelensky can address the festival.

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart will lead the festival jury while director Steven Spielberg will receive an Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.