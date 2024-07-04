Spanish actor Pedro Alonso O'choro, renowned globally for his portrayal of Berlin in the Netflix series "La Casa de Papel," has joined the "Voices for Gaza" campaign, expressing his solidarity with the Palestinian people through a video message.

O'choro took to social media platform X to address the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, becoming a voice for its residents. In his message, he highlighted the plight of nearly 2 million displaced Palestinians in Gaza.

"I look into faces and see aged people. They fear another massacre, another forced displacement. They are weary of fleeing this war machine that destroys everything indiscriminately – people, homes, trees – from one city to another, from one tent to another," O'choro stated.

Drawing attention to the devastation caused by the Israeli assaults, the Spanish actor said: "This is a war that does not grant the right to live, and even if it ends, another will begin because there is nothing left to live upon. No electricity, no kindergartens, no schools, no universities. There is nothing left in the Gaza Strip."

O'choro, an acclaimed figure in Spanish television, cinema and theater, gained international fame for his role in "La Casa de Papel." He is also the author of "The Book of Philippo."