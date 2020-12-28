Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Aftermath of huge fire at Bosnian migrant camp

Dec 28, 2020 10:49 am +03 +03:00

A huge fire broke out last week at a temporary migrant camp in northwestern Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Remains of burnt tents are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Bosnia-Herzegovina has become a bottleneck for thousands of migrants hoping to reach the European Union. Most are concentrated in the country's northwestern Krajina region as other regions in the ethnically divided nations refuse to accept them.

Migrants stand near the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants stand near the remains of burnt tents at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants stand near the remains of burnt tents at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants try to warm themselves near the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants try to warm themselves near the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants try to warm themselves near a fire at the remains of burnt migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants leave the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants leave the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, De. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants try to warm themselves near the burned migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Remains of burnt tents and beds are seen at the migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A migrant tries to stay warm with a blanket at the remains of burnt migrant center "Lipa" in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 24, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrant camp "Lipa" is seen under fire in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrant camp "Lipa" is seen under fire in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dec. 23, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

