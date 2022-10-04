Berlin’s East Side Gallery, which consists of a series of murals, have been modified with quick response (QR) codes as visitors are now able to access information on the artists and works.

Located in Berlin’s Friedrichshain neighborhood on the shores of the Spree River, the East Side Gallery has long become one of the German capital’s most popular tourist attractions. Following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1990, more than 100 artists from 21 different countries painted the section today known as the East Side Gallery.

Berlin's East Side Gallery is the longest remaining section of the Berlin Wall, Berlin, Germany, Sept. 29, 2022. (dpa Photo)

By scanning the codes, visitors can access interviews with the artists, for example, as well as the historic background information both on the artwork and the location itself, according to the foundation responsible for the open-air site on Friday.

The landmark’s overhaul is to be completed by November, with 15 new information pillars to be set up until then.