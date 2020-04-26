A French artist known for massive works of graffiti on grass best seen from the air presented his latest piece on Sunday in the Swiss Alps – a coronavirus-related picture of a girl looking towards the horizon.
The artist Saype, whose real name is Guillaume Legros, has painted his temporary, biodegradable images on lawns https://en.saype-artiste.com/lumiere from Yamoussoukro in Ivory Coast to the Champ de Mars next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, often depicting children or a close-up of two people's hands gripping each other's forearms.
"Beyond crisis," his new work on a clearing in the Swiss resort town of Leysin, shows a girl sitting, completing a chain of stick figures holding hands.
"The fresco of more than 3,000 square meters evokes the building of a world with more solidarity and more humanity," Saype said in a statement.
