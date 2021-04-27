Pink supermoon lights up night skies around the world

The full moon of April is called a pink moon, not for its color but after the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or mountain phlox, which is one of the earliest spring flowers appearing in the United States. It is also a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth.

The supermoon rises above the Çamlıca Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, April 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo