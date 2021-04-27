Daily Sabah logo

Pink supermoon lights up night skies around the world

by Agencies Apr 27, 2021 12:02 pm +03 +03:00

The full moon of April is called a pink moon, not for its color but after the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or mountain phlox, which is one of the earliest spring flowers appearing in the United States. It is also a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth.

The supermoon rises above the Çamlıca Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, April 26, 2020.

Reuters Photo

The supermoon is seen in the background as people relax on the beach in Miami Beach, U.S., April 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

A plane is pictured against the supermoon in Basra, Iraq, April 25, 2021.

AFP Photo

A woman sits at a park as the moon rises, in New Albany, Indiana, U.S., April 26, 2021.

AP Photo

The supermoon sets behind a set of street lights on Westminster Bridge in London, U.K., April 27, 2021.

AP Photo

A supermoon rises above Havana, Cuba, April 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

The supermoon sets over the clock face of the Queen Elizabeth Tower, part of the Houses of Parliament, which holds the bell known as Big Ben in London, U.K., April 27, 2021.

AP Photo

The supermoon rises behind the Leathers Geothermal Facility near Calipatria, California, U.S., April 26, 2021.

Getty Images

People watch as the supermoon rises over Istanbul, Turkey, April 26, 2021.

Getty Images

A man watches on as the supermoon rises over Istanbul, Turkey, April 26, 2021.

Getty Images

The supermoon rises over Nicosia, Greek Cyprus, April 26, 2021.

AP Photo

The full moon rises behind the television tower in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2021.

AP Photo

The supermoon is seen behind the sculptures on the roof of the cathedral in Dresden, Germany, April 27, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The full moon rises behind the iconic Galata Tower, Istanbul, Turkey, April 26, 2021.

AP Photo

A person watches as the supermoon sets behind Stonehenge stone circle near Amesbury, U.K., April 27, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The supermoon rises over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, April 27, 2021.

AP Photo

The supermoon is seen next to the Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo, April 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

The supermoon rises above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London, U.K., April 26, 2021.

Reuters Photo

The supermoon rises over New York, as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, U.S., April 26, 2021.

Reuters Photo

