For over 20 years, Multibem Publishing, which has been focusing on preschool activities in Türkiye, has integrated children into literature and culture at a young age through its illustrated storybooks, drawing on Turkish traditions.

They produce suitable content for children in their publications with the assistance of educators. For this, the publishing house releases many bilingual illustrated storybooks. Thanks to this, Multibem sold its book rights to 16 different languages in 27 countries. Children can become familiar with English from a young age by including both English and Turkish texts in the same book. Additionally, the publisher aims to make English books more accessible in Türkiye.

These picture books provide children with rich illustrations, various values and environmental education without overwhelming them with text.

Each work published values the emotional depth of children, embraces the fundamental values of Turkish culture and reflects the subtleties of the Turkish language. Thus, it aims to provide children with rich and deeply rooted Turkish language skills in thinking, understanding and conveying ideas both orally and in writing. Ecological awareness instilled in children fosters a deep respect for nature, nurturing future stewards of our planet. In this context, Multibem books frequently feature concepts related to nature, plants, animals and our relationship with nature.

Through the "Children's Commission" at the publishing house, each book is evaluated by children before publication. In this process, questions such as whether it's fun and productive and what it means to the child are observed, ensuring that the child is present in every step.