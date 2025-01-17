Stars Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Sting were among the singers slated to perform at a charity concert to aid the wildfire relief efforts in California.

The "one night only" event, dubbed FireAid, will take place at the Intuit Dome and the adjacent Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, as well as being broadcast and streamed live.

The line-up also features Pink, Katy Perry and Rod Stewart as well as Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks, Joni Mitchell, Gwen Stefani, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lil Baby, Stephen Stills andTate McRae.

Two-time Oscar-winning musician Eilish will perform with her brother Finneas O'Connell, while the concert will also mark the first time Dave Matthews and John Mayer will perform live together.

Stewart, who returned from his home in Los Angeles to the U.K. permanently after three decades in 2023, will also perform after celebrating his 80th birthday earlier this month.

The concert will "raise money for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California," organizers said.

It will be broadcast and live-streamed on many platforms, including Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video.

Tickets for both concerts will go on sale from Wednesday on Ticketmaster, and more artists will be announced at a later date, organizers added.

The announcement comes after pop superstar Taylor Swift described the wildfires as "heartbreaking to see."

The 35-year-old made the comments as she posted a list of organizations she has donated to, including the California Community Foundation Fund, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and Los Angeles Regional Foodbank.

"The fires in California have devastated so many families and it has been heartbreaking to see these stories unfold," the singer wrote on her Instagram story.

"So much suffering, loss and destruction, as many people embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives.

"There are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild."

Swift previously made donations to hurricane relief efforts in Florida last October, pledging $5 million to help victims "rebuild and recover."

It came after she previously made a "generous donation" to 1,400 food banks across the UK and community organizations in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London – the cities she performed in during her record-breaking Eras Tour last summer.

Other stars who have donated to the relief efforts in LA included Oscar-winning actors Leonardo Di Caprio and Jamie Lee Curtis, who both pledged $1 million, alongside "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria.

U.S. superstar Beyonce also confirmed that her BeyGood foundation donated $2.5 million to relief efforts after postponing an announcement that fans speculated would be a tour or a new album.

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation also stepped up, offering a $500,000 donation to relief efforts as "the disaster upends families and dismantles livelihoods," the rock band said on Instagram.

Meanwhile, U.S. socialite Paris Hilton raised $800,000 in 72 hours for displaced families through her charity 11:11 Media Impact and pledged $150,000 to GoFundMe's Wildfire Relief Fund.

She later announced her partner, the Hilton hotel chain, was offering 20,000 rooms to displaced families for free.

The U.S. star also fostered a three-year-old chihuahua "whose family unfortunately had to surrender her after their home was destroyed in the wildfires," she wrote on Instagram.

It came after the reality star watched her Malibu home "burn to the ground on live TV."

Other stars who lost their homes to the fires included Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Billy Crystal, Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg.

The wildfire destruction has halted many events, with the Oscars nominations announcement delayed for a second time, with a new date of Jan. 23 confirmed.

U.S. author Stephen King, best known for his horror novels including It, led stars to boycott the annual awards ceremony in the wake of the wildfires.

"Not voting in the Oscars this year," he wrote on the social media platform Bluesky.

"IMHO (in my humble opinion), they should cancel them.

"No glitz with Los Angeles on fire."