New trump card of Turkish defense industry: ALP 100-G
by Daily Sabah with AAOct 04, 20242:37 pm +03 +03:00
The ALP 100-G low-altitude radar, produced by Aselsan to enhance the Turkish Air Force Command's observation capabilities, was unveiled at the Aviation, Space and Technology Festival Teknofest in Adana, Türkiye.
AA
The radar system, capable of 3D detection and tracking of fighter jets, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and cruise missiles, offers high mobility thanks to its 8x8 tactical wheeled vehicle.