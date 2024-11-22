With its renewed vision and approach, the Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology has been nominated by the European Museum Forum (EMF) as a candidate for the 2025 European Museum of the Year.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy expressed his excitement on his social media account: "We are thrilled. Our Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology has been nominated for the European Museum of the Year Award. This museum, which has been almost completely revived in our hands, brings our underwater treasures and cultural heritage to the world stage."

He also emphasized that the museum represents one of the finest examples of contemporary museology and restoration practices, reflecting the nation's commitment to preserving history. "With this nomination, we are further elevating the international value of our cultural heritage. We eagerly await the award ceremony, which will take place in Poland from May 21-25, 2025," Ersoy added.

According to a statement from the ministry, the European Museum of the Year Award has been presented annually since 1977, recognizing innovation and excellence in newly established or renovated museums across Europe.

Artifacts are displayed at the Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology in Bodrum, Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, Nov. 20, 2024. (DHA Photo)

The Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology, which first won the "Special Commendation Award" at the European Museum of the Year Awards in 1995, underwent a major renovation completed in 2021. As part of the renovation, the museum introduced updated exhibition halls and applied modern museological practices to protect and showcase cultural artifacts and heritage.

The award ceremony will take place during the EMYA Annual Conference in Bialystok, Poland, from May 21-25, 2025, where the nominees and previous award winners will gather. The winners will be announced after the museum presentations on May 24, 2025.