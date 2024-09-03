Imagine stepping into the world of the Ottoman and Seljuk Empires, where history comes to life before your eyes. Bozdağ Film Plateaus, a cornerstone of Turkish cinema and TV series, offers visitors a unique journey through time.

Known for iconic productions like "Diriliş Ertuğrul" and "Kuruluş Osman," this expansive plateau has become much more than just a filming location – it’s an immersive historical experience.

The third largest film set in the world and the largest in Europe, Bozdağ Film Plateaus is an open-air museum. Here, visitors can explore the splendor of Turkish history beyond the screen, delving into the depths of centuries-old traditions and cultures.

As well as visiting these historic sites, visitors have the opportunity to learn about history by living it. They can be photographed wearing traditional Turkish costumes and feel the spirit of the period through activities such as horse riding. They can also watch traditional Turkish handicrafts being made and observe the daily life of the people of the time.

The Daily Sabah team was invited to the plateau to witness Turkish history in action.

Bozdağ Film Plateaus Söğüt 1299 Restaurant National Chef Hüseyin Bölük during his interview for the Daily Sabah documentary, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Berke Kün)

'Living kitchen' concept

National Chef Hüseyin Bölük, Food and Beverage Director of Bozdağ Film Plateaus, explained the gastronomic experience they offer visitors with the "Living Kitchen" concept. This concept brings the flavors of Seljuk, Ottoman and ancient Anatolian cuisine together with the guests.

Söğüt 1299 Restaurant offers guests the most delicious aspects of Turkish cuisine as an experience. By serving each traditional dish along with its story, the restaurant provides an extraordinary dining experience for its visitors.

Presenting the history of Turkish cuisine to local and foreign guests, Bölük said: "Before we came to the Anatolian Gates from Central Asia, we ate yogurt and lamb. Later, when we became the Seljuks, vegetables entered our cuisine. In the 17th century, when the French influence entered the Ottoman palace cuisine, we started to see the traces of Europe," he said, summarizing the historical development of these cuisines.

Bölük says that guests are deeply moved by this gastronomic experience and sometimes cannot hold back their tears during the presentations: "People who know village life, who have been to the village at least on holiday, are very impressed. They find something of their childhood. Foreigners, on the other hand, are particularly impressed and interested in the tradition of 'imece' (community work)." Bölük said that these special presentations both appeal to the taste buds of the guests and touch on the subtleties of Turkish culture.

Bozdağ Film Plateaus General Art Director Janbi Ceylan during his interview for the Daily Sabah documentary, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo by Berke Kün)

Epic of horses

The plateau offers visitors not only historical but also cultural and artistic experiences. Janbi Ceylan, General Art Director and Choreographer of the Bozdağ Film Plateau, while giving information about the equestrian dance performance and the musical that will be performed here, said: "We have created a show by bringing together horses and dancers on this special stage, which is a first and an innovation in Türkiye. This show is a first for Turkish equestrian and performing arts."

Explaining that a special show center with a capacity of 600 people and tent architecture has been built for the shows on the plateau, Ceylan said that despite the difficulties of the six-month preparation process, the result is something to be proud of and invited the audience to watch this unique show.

Bozdağ Film Plateaus is a paradise for history and culture lovers. Hosting visitors not only from Türkiye but also from the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, the Balkans and Latin America, this area has become an international meeting place.

Open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the plateau welcomes fans of series and those eager to immerse themselves in Turkish culture.