Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the youngest daughter of Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has filed a petition to remove "Pitt" from her legal surname.

The 18-year-old asked the Superior Court of Los Angeles to change her legal name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, according to court documents.

The filing cites "personal reasons" for the name change. Vivienne's middle name, Marcheline, honors Angelina Jolie's mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007.

Siblings also dropped 'Pitt'

Vivienne is the latest of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children to seek the removal of "Pitt" from their surname.

Her sister Shiloh successfully petitioned to drop "Pitt" from her legal name after turning 18 in 2024.

Their older brother Maddox also reportedly filed a similar request in 2026, after previously using the name "Maddox Jolie" in his professional activities. Their sister Zahara filed legal paperwork in June to change her name to "Zahara Jolie."

Their twin brother, Knox, has also drawn attention after using the name "Knox Jolie" on his high school diploma.

Yearslong divorce ends

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were involved in a lengthy legal battle following Jolie's decision to file for divorce in 2016. Their divorce was officially finalized in December 2024, ending more than eight years of legal proceedings.

Reports have suggested that Pitt's relationship with his children has remained strained amid ongoing family disputes.

Sources speaking to Page Six offered differing views on the situation. One source said the children have made their own decisions and that their choices have been influenced by their family experiences. Another source claimed the situation reflects "parental alienation." Neither Pitt nor Jolie has publicly responded to those claims.