Muslims worldwide prepare for holy month of Ramadan

The holy Muslim month of Ramadan will begin next week, and the faithful around the globe are busy with preparations for the period of dawn-to-dusk fasting and deeper spirituality.
A vendor stirs a vat of olives at a fresh produce stall at al-Zawya market in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Palestine, April 7, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.