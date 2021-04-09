Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Muslims worldwide prepare for holy month of Ramadan

by Agencies Apr 09, 2021 11:44 am +03 +03:00

The holy Muslim month of Ramadan will begin next week, and the faithful around the globe are busy with preparations for the period of dawn-to-dusk fasting and deeper spirituality.

A vendor stirs a vat of olives at a fresh produce stall at al-Zawya market in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Palestine, April 7, 2021.

Getty Images

A woman buys groceries at a store ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan, April 5, 2021.

AFP Photo

Vendors sell traditional lanterns ahead of Ramadan in Ramallah, West Bank, April 8, 2021.

AA Photo

People shop at the Spice Bazaar (Egyptian Bazaar) ahead of Ramadan, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 7, 2021.

IHA Photo

People buy sacks of wheat flour from a government-run outlet, which provides special discount prices for the upcoming month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, April 7, 2021.

AP Photo

Afghan bakers prepare sweets at a traditional bakery ahead of the upcoming month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 7, 2021.

AP Photo

People shop for groceries and supplies at a supermarket in Sanaa, Yemen, April 6, 2021, as they prepare a week ahead of Ramadan.

AFP Photo

Families gather at a cemetery to offer prayers on the last Friday before the start of Ramadan in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, April 9, 2021.

AFP Photo

Baklava, a traditional Turkish dessert, is being prepared at a bakery in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, April 8, 2021.

AA Photo

A street vendor sells dates ahead of the upcoming month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 7, 2021.

AP Photo

People buy traditional caps, prayer beads and other items in preparation for the upcoming month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, April 8, 2021.

AP Photo

People take a photo of a traditional Ramadan lantern, called "fanous," at a shop stall ahead of the holy Muslim month, in Cairo, Egypt, April 8, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A bus passes by a shop stall with traditional Ramadan lanterns, called "fanous," head of the holy Muslim month, in Cairo, Egypt, April 8, 2021.

People receive aid from Turkish charities ahead of Ramadan, in the Brakna region, Mauritania, April 9, 2021.

AA Photo

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.