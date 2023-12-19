Brad Pitt rings his 60th birthday alongside girlfriend Ines de Ramon, honored with a Shania Twain shoutout.

Celebrating his milestone on Monday, Brad Pitt is reportedly opting for a "very low-key" birthday week in the company of his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 32, and close friends, as per People's report.

The Hollywood icon, famously known for "Fight Club," has been seen enjoying a blossoming relationship with de Ramon, a jewelry executive, since they were first spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles last November. Sources reveal she is Pitt's first long-term partner post his divorce from Angelina Jolie, with insiders affirming, "He introduces (Ines) as his girlfriend. It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy."

Adding to the birthday cheer, Shania Twain joined the celebration by commenting on People's Instagram post, recalling some of Pitt's most iconic roles and playfully referencing her hit song from 1997, "That Don’t Impress Me Much." Twain humorously quipped, "that don’t impress me much, but HBD" capturing the attention of delighted fans in the comments section.

While fans expressed astonishment at Pitt turning 60, many remarked on his timeless appearance, likening him to "aging like fine wine" and commending his striking looks.

Despite his personal life taking center stage, professionally, Pitt is set to reunite with George Clooney for the psychological thriller "Wolfs," although an official release date is yet to be announced.

With six children shared with Angelina Jolie, Pitt maintains a low profile regarding their custody arrangements, having not been publicly seen with them for almost seven years.