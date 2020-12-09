Daily Sabah logo

Yazılı Canyon: A natural wonder in Turkey's Isparta Province

by DAILY SABAH Dec 09, 2020 11:04 am +03 +03:00

Yazılı Canyon Nature Park is a natural wonder in Isparta province, southwestern Turkey, which was declared a nature park in 1989.

(DHA Photo)

The canyon is located near Çandır village in the Sütçüler district, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of downtown Isparta.

DHA Photo

The park is full of natural beauty, trees of every hue, lined up randomly along the running, sparkling water of the river. This is a park with a history. The route through the canyon is known as the "King's Way." There is also a path called "St. Paul's Road," this is part of the 500-kilometer holy trail that St. Paul followed. Read more here.

(DHA Photo)

(DHA Photo)

(DHA Photo)

(DHA Photo)

(DHA Photo)

(DHA Photo)

(DHA Photo)

(DHA Photo)

