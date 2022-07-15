Bronze statues of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, the two main characters of the highest-rated series of all time "Breaking Bad," will be erected in the city of Albuquerque in the U.S. state of New Mexico, according to officials.

Albuquerque, where the series was filmed, has received busloads of tourists since the show started. Vince Gilligan, the creator of the show, wanted to "give something back" to the place.

The statues will be unveiled at the Albuquerque Convention Center on July 29, 2022, in a ceremony attended by Mayor Tim Keller, Gilligan, Peter Gould, as well as actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, and other special guests.

Actors Aaron Paul (L) and Bryan Cranston attend the "Breaking Bad" panel at Comic Con International at San Diego Convention Center, California, U.S, July 13, 2012. (Getty Images)

Having won 10 Emmys and earned another 48 nominations, the series focused on the life of a chemistry teacher who goes bad after he is diagnosed with cancer and starts to produce and distribute crystal meth with his former student.

While many applauded the decision of erecting the bronze statues, some people on social media criticized the move, stating that the statues will be erected in honor of two drug dealers in a city that is notorious for drug trafficking.

