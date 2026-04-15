English actor Jason Statham shared photos from his vacation in the Serik district of Antalya, southern Türkiye, on his social media account.

English actor Jason Statham shared photos from his vacation on his social media account in Antalya, southern Türkiye. (DHA Photo)

During the filming of “Operation Fortune,” much of which was shot in Antalya, actor Jason Statham stayed at the Regnum Carya Hotel in the Belek tourism center in Serik district. Statham, a well-known name in action films, has continued to return to the region for holidays. This time, during his vacation, he shared photos on social media taken with his child in the cave pool at Regnum The Crown. Statham’s post quickly received a large number of likes and comments.