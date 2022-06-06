Last year world-famous British actor Jason Statham came to Turkey's Antalya for the shooting of "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre." This time, Statham visited Antalya as part of his vacation with his fiancee Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and their children.

Having stated that he loved Antalya during his first visit, he and his family enjoyed the pristine beaches of Antalya.

Antalya shootings of "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" by director Guy Ritchie took two months. The movie revolves around super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) who tracks down and aims to stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant).

Statham stayed at the hotel for a week with his wife Rosie and their children. Then they returned to their country on Sunday. Before leaving, Statham said that he will return to Antalya as soon as possible.