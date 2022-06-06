Last year world-famous British actor Jason Statham came to Turkey's Antalya for the shooting of "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre." This time, Statham visited Antalya as part of his vacation with his fiancee Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and their children.
Having stated that he loved Antalya during his first visit, he and his family enjoyed the pristine beaches of Antalya.
Antalya shootings of "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" by director Guy Ritchie took two months. The movie revolves around super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) who tracks down and aims to stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant).
Statham stayed at the hotel for a week with his wife Rosie and their children. Then they returned to their country on Sunday. Before leaving, Statham said that he will return to Antalya as soon as possible.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.