The British Council, responsible for the United Kingdom's cultural relations and educational opportunities, recently hosted a reception at the British Embassy in Ankara featuring an exclusive installation by ceramic artist Burçak Bingöl titled "Minor Vibrations on Earth."

Connected to Bingöl’s exhibition at Ka Atölye, this special installation at the British Embassy was a highlight of the evening.

The event showcased Bingöl's artwork, including the world premiere of "Avatar" and the Turkish debut of the installation titled "The Rightful Kingdom."

The exhibition, which took place under the patronage of Jill Morris, the British Ambassador to Türkiye, and Gill Caldicott, the Country Director of the British Council, was attended by various dignitaries, along with representatives from Ankara's cultural and artistic institutions.

During her one-month residency at Tate St. Ives' Porthmeor Studios under the "guest artist" program of TATE, supported by the SAHA Association, Bingöl explored the legacy of modernist art at the Leach Pottery, Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden, and the Penwith Peninsula in Cornwall.

The result of this experience was the exhibition "Minor Vibrations on Earth," which received high praise from the attendees.

Gill Caldicott, Director of the British Council in Türkiye, expressed her pleasure in supporting the launch of Bingöl’s embassy installation. She emphasized the significance of this work as a valuable example that blends the cultures of Türkiye and the U.K., uniting cultural heritage with the history of modernism.

Caldicott highlighted the British Council's art-based programs and projects, which provide thousands of creative individuals with opportunities to develop their art, strengthen their networks, establish new connections and reach new audiences both domestically and internationally.

She also reaffirmed the British Council's commitment to supporting pioneering initiatives in the fields of culture and art, promoting values of equality, diversity, and inclusivity, while strengthening the cultural relations between the two countries.