Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, once Hollywood's beloved couple, are reportedly on the brink of finalizing their divorce, marking the end of their union that began six years ago.

The 30-year-old model and actor initiated divorce proceedings from the 42-year-old Princess of Pop nine months ago. Now, emerging reports suggest that they have reached a mutual agreement regarding the terms of their separation.

According to recent revelations, court documents have been filed for a stipulated judgment, indicating that both parties have consented to the conditions of their split. Britney's legal representation lodged the paperwork, awaiting the necessary endorsement from a judge to formalize the arrangement.

Although specific details of the settlement remain undisclosed, it's indicated that the couple appears to be adhering to the terms of their prenuptial agreement. While financial specifics are yet to be fully elucidated, it's believed that Sam Asghari will not be entitled to significant financial assets. However, rumors suggest that Britney Spears might be assisting him with his living expenses by covering his rent.

In his divorce petition, Sam Asghari specified that their official date of separation was in late July 2023, just a few weeks following their first wedding anniversary. Prior to their marriage, the pair had been romantically involved for six years.

This development comes hot on the heels of Britney Spears sharing a reflective social media post about her past relationship with Sam, indicating that despite the impending divorce, memories linger.