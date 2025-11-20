Hungarian sculptor Istvan Böjte Horvath said he used 650 kilograms (1,433 pounds) of bronze and travertine stone to create the capital’s first “Tugrul Bird” statue, unveiled Wednesday at the Hungarian Embassy's residence.

The sculpture, supported by Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, was inaugurated during a ceremony hosted by Hungarian Ambassador Viktor Matis.

The Tugrul bird is described in the 11th-century Turkish lexicon Divanu Lugati't-Turk by Kashgari Mahmud as a “toğrıl – a noble, powerful bird.” Beyond its literal meaning, the symbol is often interpreted as representing the Turkish nation’s spirit, strength and longing for freedom. It also appears in the Epic of Oghuz Khan.

In Hungarian mythology, the “Turul” similarly represents a sacred, heaven-sent guide that shapes the destiny of a people.

Shared heritage

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Horvath said he has been drawing since the age of 3, attended an arts high school and later studied sculpture and painting at university. Many of his works are displayed across Hungary.

Although he has previously produced sculptures symbolizing Hungarians’ connection to their homeland, the Ankara monument marks his first Tugrul bird piece.

“The Tugrul bird symbolizes the shared heritage of Turkic peoples,” Horvath said. “It represents Hungarian kings and also appears in the 'Epic of Oghuz Khan.' This bird may show that Hungary and Türkiye actually come from the same lineage. The statue represents the two countries’ shared history and friendship.”

He said creating the work gave him “a beautiful sense of enthusiasm,” adding that he sincerely hopes people in Ankara will appreciate it.

The statue stands on a sphere symbolizing the world, positioned at the corner of the embassy grounds facing Atatürk Boulevard.

“I created the Tugrul bird that reigns over the world in a cultural and civilized way, here in Türkiye,” Horvath said.

He designed the column supporting the sculpture using Turkish travertine. The bird itself is cast entirely in bronze.

“I hope everyone will like it,” he said.