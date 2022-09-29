Daily Sabah logo

© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

4th World Nomad Games revive Turkic traditions in Iznik

by Daily Sabah Sep 29, 2022 7:39 pm +03 +03:00

The 4th World Nomad Games kicked off near the banks of Lake Iznik in western Türkiye on Thursday after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

An archer riding a horse aims before taking his shot at the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

More than 3,000 traditional athletes from over 102 countries are participating in the four-day event organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation and inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Contestants compete in the Kökbörü competition at the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

Held under the slogan "We are one: From tradition to future," the games will host over 40 competitions across three main categories – horse riding, wrestling and archery.

A woman dressed in traditional attire rides a horse while holding a bow at the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

Attracting an international audience, the event features several competitions unique to Turkic geography and aims to preserve the cultural and historical heritage of people from all over the world.

Dhanisa Restya, who traveled from Indonesia to watch the competition, is pictured in her traditional dress at the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

The first-ever World Nomad Games were held in Kyrgyzstan in 2014 to honor the nomadic lifestyle and its ancestral sports.

A contestant competes in an archery competition on horseback in Iznik, Bursa, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

Since then the competition has earned the reputation as being the first and only event in the world that celebrates traditional sports.

An archer prepares to shoot their shot at the 4th World Nomad Games in Izmit, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

The horse riding section of the games is broken into two competitions, kökbörü and kökpar.

Contestants from Türkiye and Kygyzstan compete in a kökbörü match in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

In kökbörü, a sport dating back 5,000 years, riders swoop in and lower themselves down to the "ulak," or goat's hide, which has replaced the traditional animal carcass their ancestors used.

A contestant in action during a kökbörü match at the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

Once they get ahold of the hide, they gallop to the goal on horseback to score.

Competitors in action during a kökbörü match in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

The dangerous sport originated from an ancient training exercise for Turkic soldiers and was added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2017.

A contestant and their horse fall to the ground amid the competition in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

The wrestling events, on the other hand, will include traditional Turkish oil wrestling, Kazakh wrestling, pehlivan wrestling and many other regional variations of the sport.

Visitors from all around the world have gathered at the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

Several events are taking place within the archery component of the competition, including traditional target archery, flight shooting and horseback archery.

A contestant in traditional dress competes in an archery competition in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

More than just a sports competition, the World Nomad Games is a spectacle that also celebrates traditional cultures, art and gastronomy.

The Turkish Air Force Command's aerobatic team, the "Turkish Stars," performs a demonstration flight over the competition in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

"The mission of the World Nomad Games covers the revival, development, and preservation of the ethnoculture, diversity, and originality of the people of the world in order to foster a more tolerant and open relationship between people," the World Nomad Games said on their official website.

A man stands on top of a running horse on the first day of the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

Held across an area of 700,000 square meters, the main event area features a 5,000-person capacity arena in addition to separate stands for wrestling and archery competitions.

An aerial view of the grounds of the 4th World Nomad Games near the shores of Lake Iznik in Türkiye.

AA

It will also offer different activities based on traditional and performing arts in addition to children's events, playgrounds and even an ethno-market.

The "Turkish Stars" fly over the grounds of the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

The four-day event is expected to attract flocks of citizens, foreign visitors and a few heads of state while millions watch the events on TV from around the world.

A contestant competes in horseback archery on the first day of the competition in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

While strengthening Türkiye's cultural diplomacy, the games will also increase Iznik's global recognition.

An archer on horseback competes in the World Nomad Games in Iznik, Türkiye, Sept. 29, 2022.

AA

