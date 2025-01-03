A member of the popular South Korean pop group BTS donated more than $68,000 on Thursday to help bereaved families of the recent plane crash in the country.

K-pop rapper and singer-songwriter J-Hope, 30, donated 100 million won (approximately $68,237) to support the bereaved families of those killed in the Jeju Air crash on Sunday, according to Yonhap News.

A Boeing 737-800 operated by Jeju Air flying from Bangkok crashed at Muan International Airport and slid into a wall off the end of the runway, bursting into flames and killing all but two crew members on board.

"Upon hearing the news of the accident, I decided to donate in hopes of providing some help to the grieving families,” J-Hope was quoted as saying by the news agency.

J-Hope is also a member of the "Hope Bridge Honors Club,” a group of major donors who helped with flood relief efforts last year.

Meanwhile, police raided several offices on Thursday morning, including those at the airport and Jeju Air headquarters, as part of a search and seizure operation related to the ongoing investigation into the fatal incident.

Authorities have also placed Jeju Air CEO Kim E-Bae on a travel ban list, and the airport will be closed until Jan. 7.