The attacks by the Israeli army on the besieged Gaza Strip continue on the 32nd day. The Palestinians displaced from their homes due to Israel's strikes are seeking refuge in Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis in the hope of continuing their lives.

Israel's attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, as of Monday, Nov. 6, have so far killed over 10,000 Palestinians, half of them children, Gaza, Palestine, Nov. 7, 2023.

AA