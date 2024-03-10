Minced meatballs cooked in a spiced sauce: Almost every national cuisine has a recipe like this in one form or another. In some countries, such as Türkiye, Lebanon and Syria, bulgur is added to the minced meat.

This is great if you want to eat a little less meat. The mince balls taste intensely of cumin, turmeric and cinnamon. The pomegranate syrup adds a little acidity and a slight sweetness to the dish.

Unlike most recipes, I use coarse bulgur. Its almost meaty texture is similar to minced meat, making it even easier to reduce the amount of meat.

The chunky tomato sauce and the fresh mint sprinkled over the dish add a nice new flavor to this otherwise hearty dish.

Ingredients for eight portions (makes approx. 50 balls):

1 onion (large)

4 cloves of garlic (small)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 egg

1.5 tsp paprika powder (smoked)

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1.5 tsp oregano (dried)

0.5 tsp turmeric (ground)

1 tsp cinnamon (ground)

1 tbsp pomegranate syrup (alternatively 0.5 tbsp maple syrup and - 0.5 tbsp raspberry vinegar)

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp breadcrumbs

200 g bulgur (coarse)

500 g minced meat (beef or beef/lamb)

3 tins of chunky tomatoes (400 g each)

500 ml vegetable stock

10 g mint (fresh)

500 g basmati rice (as a side dish)

Preparation:

Peel the onion and garlic.

Saute half the onion and garlic in a large pan in about two tbsp olive oil over low heat until soft.

Beat the egg in a large mixing bowl and season with paprika powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, oregano, turmeric, just under 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, pomegranate syrup, and plenty of salt and pepper. Add the breadcrumbs, bulgur (raw), and mince. Mix everything well and knead thoroughly with clean hands. Shape into around 50 small, round balls.

Place the chopped tomatoes in the pan with the balls and simmer over low to medium heat with the lid on for approx. one hour. Halfway through, remove the lid so the sauce thickens up a little.

Please remix the dish with salt and pepper if you need to.

Could you wash the mint and make sure it's dry? Roughly chop the leaves and sprinkle them into or onto the tomato sauce.