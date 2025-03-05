Why do young people, living in safe and prosperous countries, leave everything behind and run toward war and terror?

For young people living in countries with broad freedoms and high economic welfare, the decision to voluntarily go to a war zone, associated with violence and destruction, might seem incomprehensible. The Netflix series “Caliphate” uncovers exactly how this process works, how ideological propaganda influences young minds, and how one morning, Daesh prepares these youths for a deadly journey.

The author of the series decided to write this series after seeing the last images of three young girls who tried to join Daesh from London in 2015, captured on airport security cameras.

The series opens with Pervin (Gizem Erdoğan), who joined Daesh with her husband Husam (Amed Bozan) from Stockholm, and later regretted it. She becomes trapped between helplessness and hope for salvation as she tries to escape from Raqqa with her baby.

Pervin’s plight takes shape through her secret communication with Fatima (Aliette Opheim), who works for the Swedish Security Service’s Middle East Department. Pervin, in contact with Fatima, provides information about an upcoming attack planned by Daesh in exchange for her rescue from Raqqa. Although Fatima has fallen out of favor in the intelligence world, she appears as an ambitious and determined agent in the series.

The series centers around a group of Swedish foreign fighters in Raqqa, who are planning a terrorist attack in Sweden. Pervin is promised her rescue in exchange for information about the planned attack.

"Caliphate" not only explores the difficulties, ethical dilemmas and security gaps faced by Western intelligence agencies in their counterterrorism efforts but also serves as a political thriller, not just a drama.

"Caliphate" is a meticulous depiction of how terrorist organizations brainwash young people and how propaganda is crafted. One of the most striking aspects of the series is its realistic portrayal of life in Raqqa. The dystopian atmosphere, where Sharia law is harshly enforced and women’s freedoms are completely stripped away, creates a tense experience as it intertwines with Pervin’s struggle for survival. The scenes set in Raqqa, filmed in Jordan, enhance the authenticity of the series.

Belief or Manipulation?

Another central story revolves around three high school students in Stockholm: Suleika (Sulle), her sister Lisha and her friend Kerima. These young people, struggling with identity issues and not fully feeling part of Swedish society, are drawn into the radicalization process.

Ibbe (Lancelot Ncube), one of the terrorist leaders in Stockholm, has been sent to coordinate terrorist operations in Sweden. He appears as a calm and professional terrorist. He manipulates these girls by convincing them that they cannot truly live their religion in the country they are in and that Muslims must take action against this situation, thus persuading them to go to Raqqa. He also manipulates them by presenting terrorist acts as "jihad," leading them to face a completely different reality in Syria.

A still shot from the movie "Caliphate."

Sulle, a 15-year-old girl who initially presents as secular, begins to radicalize after reading about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Feeling alienated from Sweden, which she considers one of the most racist countries, she becomes susceptible to Ibbe’s propaganda. Influenced by Ibbe, she starts wearing a headscarf and faces constant pressure from her father, who is depicted as almost an Islamophobic figure. Sulle, along with her sister Lisha and friend Kerima, attempts to travel to Raqqa to join Daesh but is caught at the border and sent back to Sweden.

Sulle’s 13-year-old sister, Lisha, has little knowledge of Islam but, like her sister and friend, begins to radicalize under Ibbe’s manipulation. Unlike her sister, Lisha is not caught at the border and is taken to Raqqa. In Raqqa, as she tries to escape with Pervin, she betrays Pervin to the Daesh militants, leading to Pervin’s death. Lisha’s story demonstrates how her increasing interest in religion, influenced by manipulation, pushes her toward a dangerous path.

Kerima, who fled from her alcoholic father's violence and was taken in by Ibbe, begins to radicalize under his influence. Like her best friend Sulle, Kerima becomes ideologically shaped by Ibbe’s propaganda. She attempts to travel to Raqqa with her friends but is arrested in Türkiye. Depicted as emotionally unstable, Kerima, after being sent back to Sweden, attempts suicide but fails. Eventually, manipulated by Ibbe, she is sent to a concert hall for a suicide bombing. Ibbe detonates her bomb remotely, ending her life.

The series explores both the manipulation and recruitment methods of terrorist organizations and the search for identity among young people born and raised in the West. Even in a country like Sweden, with a high standard of living, the lack of belonging and feelings of societal alienation make young people vulnerable to radical ideologies. The series tells this process through impactful dialogues and striking scenes.

Beyond being politically instructive, "Caliphate" also examines how terrorist organizations recruit militants and how this process creates a security gap in Western societies. It portrays how European intelligence services respond to this threat, the stages of radicalization, and the role of social media in this process.

With its atmosphere, acting performances and tension-filled scenes, "Caliphate" offers a documentary-like realism, powerfully conveying the impact of radicalization and the terror threat on individuals. The series not only presents a story but also encourages viewers to reflect on the process of radicalization and question its impact on society.

With its gripping scenes, strong storyline, and societal messages, "Caliphate" offers a disturbing perspective on how radicalization works in the field. It is an essential watch for those who want to understand radicalization and the terror threat in today’s world, exploring the search for identity in individuals living in a familiar environment and culture.