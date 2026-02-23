Istanbul is hosting a culturally rich week, offering art enthusiasts a variety of options ranging from theater and opera to concerts and exhibitions.

Theater highlights

The Istanbul State Theater will present a series of performances throughout the city. From Feb. 24 to 28, audiences can see "Işıltılı Haşerat" ("Radiant Vermin") at Mecidiyeköy Studio Stage and "Ölü Canlar" (“Dead Souls”) at Mecidiyeköy Main Stage.

The Küçükçekmece State Theater Stage will stage "Büyük Romulus" (“Romulus the Great”) from Feb. 26 to 28, and "Çarpışma" ("Collision") will be performed at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on Feb. 28.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality City Theaters lineup includes "Ağrı Dağı Efsanesi" (“The Legend of Mount Ağrı”) at Harbiye Muhsin Ertuğrul Stage and "Haramiler" ("The Bandits") at Kağıthane Sadabad Stage, both running Feb. 25–28.

Additional performances include "Sivrisinekler" ("The Mosquitoes"), "Cadı Kazanı" ("The Crucible"), "Savaş ve Barış" (“War and Peace”), "Lüküs Hayat (“The Luxurious Life”), "Sevgili Yelena Sergeyevna" (“Dear Yelena Sergeyevna"), and "Maviydi Bisikletim" ("My Bicycle Was Blue") at various stages across the city.

At Zorlu PSM, theater enthusiasts can enjoy "Toz today," "9/8'lik Kıyamet" tomorrow and a series of plays including "Arşimet Prensibi" ("Archimedes' principle") and "Don Quixote" through March 1. Other notable productions, including "Baba" ("Father"), "Güldür Güldür Show" and the musical "The Merry Wives of Windsor" will take place at Maximum Uniq.

Music, concert experiences

Music lovers can experience a variety of performances at AKM. Tomorrow, Postnişin M. Fatih Çıtlak and artistic director, Yüce Gümüş, will present "Sema Nedir Bilir misin? Sema Mukabelesi Deneyimi," a visual and auditory rendition of the Mevlevi ritual and whirling ceremony. The State Turkish Music Choir will perform "Hüzzam Faslı" as part of Ramadan concerts featuring Çiğdem Yarkın.

The TRT Istanbul Radio Light Music and Jazz Orchestra will take the stage at AKM on Feb. 25, while Nişaburek Makamında Klasik Fasıl ve Solo Eserler will showcase classical Ottoman music on Feb. 26.

The Presidential Classical Turkish Music Choir will perform "Kürdilihicazkar Faslı" on Feb. 28. Historic venues such as the Şerefiye Cistern will also host special Ramadan concerts, including performances by Burak Malçok and Hasan Kiriş on Feb. 27 and the group, Peşrevler ve Saz Semaileri, on Feb. 28.

Exhibitions

Art exhibitions across Istanbul highlight both traditional and contemporary work. The "Suya Yazılan" (“Written on Water") exhibit at the Independent Art Foundation features marbling works by Latvian artists trained in Istanbul and Turkish artist Özden Aydın.

At the Mimar Sinan Gallery in Üsküdar, "Ruha Şifa Hüsn-ü Hat" displays 57 calligraphic works by over 40 artists, including Mehmed Hulusi Efendi, Hasan Rıza Efendi, professor Hüsrev Subaşı and Hamit Aytaç, throughout Ramadan.

Yıldız Holding continues its annual Ramadan tradition with "Sabrın Nakşı," showcasing illumination, calligraphy and applied arts at its Çamlıca exhibition hall.

Other highlights include Amir Oskouei’s collection of 17th and 18th-century Azerbaijani palace carpets, contemporary photography at Istanbul Modern and retrospectives of Feruz Ertürer, İbrahim Safi, Semiha Berksoy, İbrahim Çallı and Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu at various venues throughout the city.