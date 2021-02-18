Switzerland's dazzling tribute to NASA Perseverance rover mission

A giant projection of the NASA Mars 2020 mission logo on the north face of the Eiger mountain, by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter, is pictured from the alpine resort of Mannlichen, Switzerland, in a photo taken on Feb. 14, 2021.

As part of the mission, "Perseverance" is expected to study the Mars surface for at least two years as it examines the climate and geology, and collects rock and soil samples. The roughly $2.7 billion rover project will help pave the way for human exploration of the red planet, according to dpa.

(EPA Photo)